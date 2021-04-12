News On Special Effects From The Fiend vs. Randy Orton Match At WrestleMania 37

PWMania.com previously reported that the “burned” Fiend mask was designed by Jason Baker of Callosum Studios along with his team and longtime special effects makeup artist Tom Savini supervised the project. Callosum Studios has been involved with numerous WWE masks and effects over the years.

Baker noted on Twitter that the masks and effects used for the Fiend vs. Randy Orton match at Wrestlemania 37 were also designed by Baker’s team at Callosum Studios.