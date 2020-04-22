News On The Death of John “Jack” Lotz, Dakota Kai On Teaming With Raquel, RAW Top 10

– As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWF referee John “Jack” Lotz passed away. He was 86 years old. According to Lotz’s daughter, Elizabeth, the cause of death was complications of COVID-19.

– Dakota Kai was interviewed by the Pro Wrestling Sheet. She discussed her pairing with Raquel Gonzalez, and the comparison to Shawn Michaels and Diesel (Kevin Nash).

Turning heel and teaming with Raquel: “Honestly, I’ve known Raquel for a long time. She was actually signed before I was. We get along so well. That aside, she has been waiting a long time for this opportunity and a lot of us backstage felt the same way because she’s so good. She’s got such a good attitude about everything. It was a long time coming for her, so I love it. I love being able to play off of her. She’s such a strong girl too, so being able to have her in my corner helps so much. In ring and outside, because she is such a good person. So myself and a lot of us are super stoked that she’s finally getting her break basically.”

The comparison to Shawn Michaels and Diesel: “So he gave us ideas for our entrance and things like that. Everything I do to make Raquel look like this monster. And he gave us – kinda playing on him and Diesel when they used to tag and their entrance that they did – he kinda played on that by telling us to mimic some of the same. So … that’s cool! That was definitely something where I was like, ‘Are you crazy?! We’re literally Diesel and HBK. This is so cool.”

On portraying a heel character: “One-hundred percent. When it all started for me at WarGames, it was crazy and a little bit intimidating to me just because it’s so natural for me to play a babyface. It’s an easy role, but this was such a challenge. And with the addition of Raquel coming along a few months later, that added a whole new level to what I wanted to play with. So it’s been really, really fun and a lot of the coaches and producers have been giving me a lot of good feedback to sort of use to take my character to the next level. It’s been such a creative outlet for me. Before it was fine, but I really needed something to sort of take me to the next level and give me more to play with. It’s still scary to me, but it’s a lot of fun.”

