News On The Final Team SmackDown Spots For Survivor Series

Tentative plans have called for Bayley and Natalya to receive the final spots on the women’s team for SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series. There was some speculation on Rhea Ripley possibly getting one of those spots but it doesn’t look like that will happen.

The women’s team currently has the following stars confirmed – Ruby Riott, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan. Two spots remain.

It was previously reported that Big E would get the final spot on the men’s SmackDown team. However, there has been talk this afternoon of giving the final spot to Otis.

The men’s team currently has the following wrestlers confirmed – Seth Rollins, King Corbin, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens. One spot remains.

The teams are believed to be finalized on tonight’s SmackDown.

Credit: Fightful Select