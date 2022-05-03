News On The Future Of Dark Side Of The Ring

It was reported by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com that VICE has not yet renewed the documentary series Dark Side of The Ring for a 4th season.

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross recently commented on the editing process of the show and said he felt like his interviews were “misrepresented a time or two.”

VICE issued an official statement regarding the show’s future:

“We’ve heard some rumors flying around about Season 4 of Dark Side of the Ring. We are as committed as ever to both the series and the broader Dark Side franchise. Evan and Jason are hard at work making more content that we know our fans of the series will love. Stay tuned.”

Dark Side of the Ring’s official Twitter account asked fans about possible stories for the 4th season.