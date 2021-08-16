News On The Future of WWE NXT Television Production

WWE recently taped two episodes of WWE NXT that aired on SyFy instead of the USA Network due to coverage of the Olympic games.

According to Fightful Select, WWE is planning to tape more episodes of NXT instead of airing the shows live. WWE is currently scheduled to tape NXT on the Monday and Tuesday following NXT Takeover 36.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com confirmed the report and stated that the “schedule may be temporary, but for sure they’re taping several episodes after Takeover.” Dave Meltzer noted that there is ” lots of talk about NXT no longer airing live and doing tapings ahead of time as a cost-cutting measure.”

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com wrote the following regarding NXT’s future on the USA Network: