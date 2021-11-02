News On The Next WWE NXT TakeOver Event

The first WWE NXT 2.0 Takeover event is reportedly scheduled for next month.

The tentative date for the first special event under the NXT 2.0 revamp is reportedly scheduled for Sunday, December 5, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

There is no confirmation that “Takeover” will continue to be the brand name of the NXT special events, but we hope to have an update soon.

The NXT 2.0 special event will be the only major WWE event to air on Peacock and the WWE Network in the month of December as there is currently no pay-per-view scheduled. The company will return to pay-per-view with the WWE Survivor Series on Sunday, November 21, and then again on Saturday, January 1 with WWE Day 1.

The NXT 2.0 special event appears to be a late decision as PWInsider reported that as of October 21 there were no NXT Takeover events scheduled internally for November or December.

The last NXT Takeover event was the Takeover 36 event, held on Sunday, August 22, the day after WWE SummerSlam, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. That event was headlined by Samoa Joe defeating Karrion Kross to capture the NXT Title, plus Kyle O’Reilly defeating Adam Cole in The Undisputed Finale 2 of 3 Falls match, and Ilja Dragunov capturing the NXT UK Title from WALTER.