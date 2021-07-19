News On The Peacock Streaming Issues During Money In The Bank

One of the hottest social media topics on WWE’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view were the streaming issues experienced on Peacock and the WWE Network.

The heavy buffering issues began with the RAW Women’s Title match between Rhea Ripley and new champion Charlotte Flair, and were resolved a few minutes into the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, which was won by Big E. Many fans apparently missed all of the backstage segment with Riddle, Rick Boogs and King Shinsuke Nakamura, and the entrances to the Men’s MITB Ladder Match.

WWE reportedly did not pause the pay-per-view while the issues were going on because initially the company was not aware of any issues, according to PWInsider. The streaming issues were only with the Peacock feed in the United States, and did did not emanate from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, the site of the pay-per-view. The issues were coming from wherever Peacock was picking up the stream, and then sending it out to their subscribers.

The streaming issues reportedly had nothing to do with WWE itself. The international feed of the WWE Network had zero issues, so WWE kept the broadcast going because they also had an international audience viewing the show.

It was also interesting to note that since Peacock fixed their stream, the feed was one belonging to the WWE Network, not Peacock, as the stream no longer featured any of the Peacock graphics.

WWE made a tweet at 10:07pm ET to let fans know that Peacock had resolved the issue. Fans were advised to re-start the Peacock app.

“Peacock has resolved the issue. Users may need to exit and re-enter the stream,” WWE wrote on Twitter.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who is currently working for AEW, made a tweet on the streaming issues at 10:03pm, which picked up several thousand likes on the platform.

He wrote, “I should have a match with peacock. somebody’s going to get their ass kicked!”

The issues also led to multiple fans complaining about how they were unable to fast forward or rewind on Peacock. The platform told fans on Twitter that player controls will be rolling out on additional devices soon, including on Roku and Android TV later this month.

Peacock responded to more complaints after the pay-per-view and made it known that the replay is available for viewing. Peacock also issued various responses, some generic, to dozens of fans, which you can see below, along with the tweets from WWE and Henry:

