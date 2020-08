Jeff Hardy vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles is reportedly planned for SummerSlam.

Hardy vs. Styles was the planned direction for the SmackDown on FOX episode that is being taped today at the WWE Performance Center, to air tomorrow night, according to PWInsider. Hardy recently worked a feud with Sheamus while Styles has retained over Gran Metalik, Matt Riddle and Drew Gulak in recent weeks since winning the vacant title in early June.