The WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” Pre-show has been officially announced for 6:30pm ET this Sunday, June 7. The main card will begin at 7pm ET.

The WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show has been confirmed for 6pm ET on June 14. The main Backlash card will begin at 7pm ET that Sunday.

The pre-shows will air on the WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter and other platforms. Remember to join us for live coverage of both events, and stay tuned for updates to the line-ups.