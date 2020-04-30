News On The Raw Quarter Hour Ratings: New Show Low & More

The Money In the Bank contract signing between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins did no favors for Monday’s WWE RAW in the ratings. The show-closing segment drew just 1.539 million viewers. This would make it the least-viewed segment in the history of WWE’s flagship show, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. The show-closing segment from the WrestleMania 36 go-home episode, featuring then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, drew the lowest quarter rating in the history of the show up until this week. That segment drew 1.574 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

It was also noted that most of the segments on this week’s RAW brought a decline in viewership. The video package on RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, featuring footage from her WWE 24 special, reportedly saw a significant drop.

The squash match with Bobby Lashley defeating WWE NXT Superstar Denzel Dejournette was reportedly the high-point of the show, and one of the few segments that gained, according to Observer Radio. It was noted that this quarter-hour segment was likely the high point because it also included the Triple Threat that never happened, with Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax. The angle with the Triple Threat sent RAW to commercial, then they came back to the backstage segment with Lana and Lashley, then Lashley’s squash win.