News On The Revolt (Formerly The Revival) – Comments From Jim Cornette, Ring Names

During his recent podcast, Jim Cornette commented on fans wanting to see him manage The Revolt (formerly The Revival) in AEW. Here is what he said:

“Every time that something like that is teased, then it starts on Twitter and I get emails, and everybody [asks] ‘Are you gonna manage The Revival?’ And even Uncle Dave [Meltzer] chipped in this past week, I guess in his newsletter he said, ‘Unless Cornette has been perpetrating a work of Biblical proportions, he’s not going to AEW.’ And for once, Dave’s right on the nose on that. But everybody — and I want to try to explain. Even if, in a perfect world, ladies and gentlemen. If competent, adult, serious professionals were the Executive Vice Presidents of All Elite Wrestling instead of Kenny Olivier and the Road Warrior Bucks, I would still not be the manager of the Revival in All Elite Wrestling on a full-time basis. And that’s never been something that was gonna happen.”

“So for everybody that always sends the tweets and emails. I love The Revival, no matter what name they’re under. Those guys not only were wrestling fans, but they had the eye to see what the s**t was supposed to be like, and the dedication to train themselves to do it. And every time I have seen them — I haven’t followed weekly for the last five years. But every time I have seen them, they have had a great match and they have excelled at something that very few people can do well anymore at all. And I do agree that probably a manager would help them out, because if there’s any weak point in their game, it may be the promo aspect. And I would love to have managed them in the old days when I was younger, if we were either in a territory or we could drive or I still had the love of the wrestling business to put up with getting on planes. But I’m not younger, I ain’t gonna fly. And as everybody knows that listens to this program, I would be insane to give up…all the things I’ve been doing the last several years to just jump into a full-time wrestling job for somebody else again.”

Cash Wheeler of The Revolt responded to a fan’s comment regarding the team’s ring names: