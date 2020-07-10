News On The Rock Being The Highest Paid Instagram Celebrity

Social media company HopperHQ has named The Rock as the highest paid celebrity on Instagram, taking the #1 spot from Kylie Jenner. They claim Rock is able to charge advertisers $1,015,000 per sponsored post due to his 187,300,000 followers. Jenner is now ranked #2 and they say she is able to charge $986,000 for a sponsored post due to her 181,500,000 followers.

Ronda Rousey also made the list of 221 celebrities, coming in at #62. They say she can charge $60,300 per sponsored post because she has 13,100,000 followers.