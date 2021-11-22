News On The Rock’s ‘Cleopatra Egg’ That Was Given To Vince McMahon

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, The Rock was unable to appear at the 2021 WWE Survivor Series PPV due to movie commitments outside of the country. WWE ended up showing footage from The Rock’s in-ring career during the event.

There was also an angle where Vince McMahon showed off a “Cleopatra Egg” that was given to him from The Rock. McMahon said that the egg, which was featured in The Rock’s new movie Red Notice, was valued at $100 million dollars. The egg later went missing and Vince ordered Adam Pearce to interview the entire WWE roster.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding the entire roster appearing on tonight’s RAW in Brooklyn, NY:

“We are told this was a creative decision made last Thursday and many of the talents were not even aware of their travel changing until they got to the Smackdown taping in Hartford, CT this past Friday.”

The angle was seemingly done to promote The Rock’s movie and also plant the seeds for an eventual Rock vs. Roman Reigns match. Johnson noted that WWE received a “nice payday” for advertising the movie.