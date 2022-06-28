News on the Success of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV

After the 2022 AEW x NJPW PPV event, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the media and made a comment regarding the expected number of PPV buys.

Khan said:

“The show was a big success. We had ticket sales of over $1.1 million. I think it will be within literally thousands, just behind Double or Nothing, but right there, both over $1.1 million live ticket sales. The pay-per-view, I said if we hit 100,000 worldwide buys, I would feel it’s a big success and I feel very comfortable now, based on the early digital numbers, saying we did 100,000 buys and more. I feel great about that.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Khan tweeted the following information, “Thank you to everyone, especially wrestling fans around the world, who made last Sunday’s #ForbiddenDoor event a hit, with >$1 million in ticket sales + >$5 million on ppv! We’re back for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT #BloodAndGuts TOMORROW!”

Thank you to everyone, especially wrestling fans around the world, who made last Sunday’s #ForbiddenDoor event a hit,

with >$1 million in ticket sales

+ >$5 million on ppv! We’re back for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT#BloodAndGuts TOMORROW! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 28, 2022

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.