News On The Undertaker’s Character Look From Wrestlemania 36

There’s no word yet on when The Undertaker will be back in action for WWE, but it looks like he will be the version of The Deadman that we saw during The Boneyard Match with AJ Styles during Night One of WrestleMania 36.

It was reported by @Wrestlevotes how WWE sources have said that whenever we see Taker next, he will likely be using the new “American Badass” style character that we saw this past weekend.

Taker wore all black and used his motorcycle for the Boneyard Match win over Styles at WrestleMania 36. Taker has modified his look several times over the years, but this was the closest to his “American Badass” character that we’ve seen.

Wrestlevotes tweeted –