News On The Undertaker’s Docuseries, Alexa Bliss Reveals Upcoming Podcast Guests

– The “Undertaker: The Last Ride” docuseries will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray on December 15th.

– Alexa Bliss will host a new podcast titled “Uncool with Alexa Bliss.” The podcast will debut on September 22nd. Bliss took to Twitter today to reveal that The Miz, The Bella Twins, Jon Heder, and many others will be featured on upcoming episodes of the podcast. She said,

“You guys! I’m so excited!!! Can’t wait for you to hear my hilarious chats with @mikethemiz, @hederjon, @thebriebella, @thenikkibella and MANY MORE amazing guests starting 9/22. Use #UncoolWithAlexa to share your own awkward stories and be sure to subscribe!”