News On The WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal & Andre The Giant Battle Royal

WWE is set to bring back the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year.

WWE often uses the Battle Royals to give WrestleMania spots to wrestlers who aren’t booked in their own programs on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and that will be the case again this year.

The current plan calls for the third WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal to take place during Night 1 or Night 2 of WrestleMania 38. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the eighth Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will not take place on WrestleMania, but it is scheduled to happen this year.

It was noted that the Andre Battle Royal will take place during the go-home RAW on March 28 from Pittsburgh, or the go-home SmackDown on April 1 from Dallas. This is what happened with the 2021 Andre Battle Royal as it aired on the Friday night before WrestleMania 37.