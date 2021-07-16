News On This Week’s WWE Main Event Episode

This week’s WWE Main Event episode is now available for viewing on Hulu, featuring Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton on commentary.

The episode was taped last week before the final ThunderDome RAW was taped, so the spoilers were not available ahead of time like usual. The episode opens with Angel Garza vs. Jaxson Ryker, and was then headlined by Mansoor vs. Shelton Benjamin.

The ongoing RAW storyline with Mansoor and Mustafa Ali continued on Main Event as Ali came down to ringside to watch the match.