News On Ticket Sales For First Night Of WWE Draft

October 1st and 4th are the dates for this year’s WWE Draft. The original plan was for the WWE Draft to be held on August 30 (Raw) and September 3 (SmackDown).

The October 1st SmackDown episode will be held at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take on Drew McIntyre, according to local ads for the show.

As seen below, tickets sales are slow: