News on Ticket Sales for Friday’s WWE SmackDown

WWE will hold SmackDown from Amway Center in Orlando, FL this Friday night. According to WrestleTix, 6,567 tickets have reportedly already been issued, leaving 609 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 7,176.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will compete against Natalya in a non-title match on the blue brand show this week.

Theory vs. Madcap Moss will also be on SmackDown this week.