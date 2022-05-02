News On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, Baltimore, MD this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 4,151 tickets and there are 176 left.

AEW Presents Dynamite-Rampage

Wed • May 04 • 7:00 PM

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, Baltimore, MD Available Tickets => 176

Current Setup/Capacity => 4,151

Tickets Distributed => 3,975 (95.8%) [https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/Afwp5W63DQ — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) May 1, 2022

Here is the latest line-up for the show:

Owen Hart Foundation Cup Qualifier

Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish

Wardlow vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s mystery opponent.

Ring of Honor Women’s Championship

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez

Grudge Match

Chris Jericho vs. Santana

The Butcher, The Blade, & Angelico vs. Blackpool Combat Club