News On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, Baltimore, MD this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 4,151 tickets and there are 176 left.
AEW Presents Dynamite-Rampage
Wed • May 04 • 7:00 PM
Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, Baltimore, MD
Available Tickets => 176
Current Setup/Capacity => 4,151
Tickets Distributed => 3,975 (95.8%)
Here is the latest line-up for the show:
Owen Hart Foundation Cup Qualifier
Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish
Wardlow vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s mystery opponent.
Ring of Honor Women’s Championship
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez
Grudge Match
Chris Jericho vs. Santana
The Butcher, The Blade, & Angelico vs. Blackpool Combat Club