News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest will take place from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA. According to WrestleTix, 3,475 tickets have reportedly already been issued, leaving 577 seats still available.

Here is the current line-up for this week’s show:

* Anna Jay vs. Serena Deeb

* Luchasaurus will be in action, we will hear from Christian Cage

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend in a Triple Or Nothing match gainst Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, and Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks

