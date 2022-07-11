News on Ticket Sales for WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. According to WrestleTix, 29,422 tickets have reportedly already been issued, leaving 6,837 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 36,259.

The updated card is below:

Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match
Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match
The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)
Special Referee to be announced.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz
Rumored to possibly be Paul and AJ Styles vs. Miz and Ciampa.

