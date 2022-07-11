News on Ticket Sales for WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. According to WrestleTix, 29,422 tickets have reportedly already been issued, leaving 6,837 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 36,259.

WWE SummerSlam

Sat • Jul 30 • 6:30 PM

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN Available Tickets => 6,837

Current Setup/Capacity => 36,259

Tickets Distributed => 29,422 Surging past the 29K mark here.

The updated card is below:

Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Special Referee to be announced.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Rumored to possibly be Paul and AJ Styles vs. Miz and Ciampa.