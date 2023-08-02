News On Ticket Sales For WWE Survivor Series 2023

WWE’s Survivor Series will take place on Saturday, November 25, at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. SmackDown will be broadcast from Allstate Arena the night before as the go-home show.

As of this writing, WWE is only promoting it as Survivor Series, not as Survivor Series: WarGames, as they did last year, marking the first time WCW’s cage gimmick was used on WWE’s main roster after years of it being booked as a blowoff match for various feuds in NXT.

According to WrestleTix, the show has a capacity of 12,943 after tickets went on sale on July 21, with 12,843 sold and 28 tickets remaining. This update was a few days ago, so the show may have already sold out.

That SmackDown show has sold 11,758 tickets, with 1,113 still available. There are apparently 72 tickets left in the combo ticket packages.

WWE’s next PLE, SummerSlam, takes place this Saturday from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, and will be broadcast on Peacock.