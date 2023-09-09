News On Tonight’s Special Impact 1000 Taping

Tonight, Impact Wrestling will tape their 1000th episode at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York.

The Impact 1000 episode will air as the post-Victory Road show on Thursday, September 14. Impact Hall of Famers Gail Kim and Awesome Kong will return from retirement for a big 10-Knockout match tonight, as will Impact Hall of Famers Team 3D, who will reunite for the first time since August 2016.

Please e-mail us if you are attending tonight’s tapings and would like to assist with live spoilers.

The following is the current schedule for tonight’s Impact 1000 tapings:

* The return of Feast or Fired with competitors TBA

* The return of Ultimate X with competitors TBA, this looks to be the 50th Ultimate X in company history

* Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango

* Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards

* Impact Hall of Famers Awesome Kong and Gail Kim will come out of retirement to team with Knockouts World Champion Trinity, Jordynne Grace and a mystery partner (with Raisha Saeed) vs. Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw and a mystery partner (with Velvet Sky and Jai Vidal)

* James Storm and Chris Harris of America’s Most Wanted will reunite

* Impact Hall of Famers Team 3D reunite for their first match together since August 2016 against opponents TBA

* Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defends against Impact World Tag Team Champion Trey Miguel

* Possible appearances by Shark Boy, ODB, Lance Storm and others