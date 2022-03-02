News On Tony Khan’s Big Announcement On AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan is set to make his “massive announcement” during tonight’s Dynamite on TBS, and the rumor mill is full of speculation on what the announcement will be.

Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian noted that a source told him how “in many circles, it’s believed AEW and HBO Max have agreed to a deal.”

Zarian also noted that his source mentioned AEW has secured access to the catalog, or tape library, of an “International Pro Wrestling Promotion” but no other details were provided.

This is interesting as some sort of streaming deal for AEW has been rumored, but not confirmed.

Stay tuned for more here on PWMania.com.