News on TV Stations and Markets for WOW Women of Wrestling

WOW Women of Wrestling is set to return with new episodes on September 17 in syndication on CBS affiliated networks.
WOW episodes will air on the following networks in major markets:
New York City, NY – WLNY channel 55 at 11 PM Eastern
Los Angeles, CA – KCAL channel 9 at 11 PM Pacific
Chicago, IL – WCIU – CW26 at 12 PM Central
Philadelphia, PA – WPSG – CW 57 at 11 PM Eastern
Dallas/Fort Worth, TX – KTXA-TV at 1 AM Central
San Francisco, CA – CW affiliate KBCW 44 – 2:30 AM Pacific
Atlanta, GA – WUPA CW affiliate channel 69 – 12 AM Eastern
Houston, TX – KIAH – 12 AM Central
Washington, DC – WDCW channel 50 – 2 PM Eastern
Boston, MA – WSBK MyNetworkTV38 – 12 AM Eastern
Additional confirmed timeslots:
Richmond, VA – CW Richmond Channel 65 – 10 PM Eastern
Charlotte, NC – WCCB Charlotte CW at 7 PM and 11 PM Eastern
Cincinnati, OH – WSTR 64 – 12 AM Eastern
Minneapolis, MN – CW channel 23 – 1 PM Central