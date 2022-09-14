News on TV Stations and Markets for WOW Women of Wrestling

WOW Women of Wrestling is set to return with new episodes on September 17 in syndication on CBS affiliated networks.

WOW episodes will air on the following networks in major markets:

New York City, NY – WLNY channel 55 at 11 PM Eastern

Los Angeles, CA – KCAL channel 9 at 11 PM Pacific

Chicago, IL – WCIU – CW26 at 12 PM Central

Philadelphia, PA – WPSG – CW 57 at 11 PM Eastern

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX – KTXA-TV at 1 AM Central

San Francisco, CA – CW affiliate KBCW 44 – 2:30 AM Pacific

Atlanta, GA – WUPA CW affiliate channel 69 – 12 AM Eastern

Houston, TX – KIAH – 12 AM Central

Washington, DC – WDCW channel 50 – 2 PM Eastern

Boston, MA – WSBK MyNetworkTV38 – 12 AM Eastern

Additional confirmed timeslots:

Richmond, VA – CW Richmond Channel 65 – 10 PM Eastern

Charlotte, NC – WCCB Charlotte CW at 7 PM and 11 PM Eastern

Cincinnati, OH – WSTR 64 – 12 AM Eastern

Minneapolis, MN – CW channel 23 – 1 PM Central