News On Vince McMahon Having A RAW Fan Sign Removed

Vince McMahon reportedly had a fan sign removed from Monday’s RAW at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

There was a fan sign brought to this week’s RAW that said “Nick=Con Tony=Khan,” according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This is an apparent reference to WWE’s Nick Khan, and AEW’s Tony Khan.

While McMahon was not at RAW this week, he was watching the show via a direct connection to the production truck feed, and that’s how he saw the sign. Word is that McMahon had “quite a reaction” to the sign. People were then ordered to get the sign out of the crowd, and it was removed in seconds.