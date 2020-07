Shayna Baszler hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since defeating Natalya on the May 18th episode of Raw.

The reason for this is simply because WWE hasn’t booked her, according to Fightful Select. Per the report, Baszler is said to be healthy and isn’t hurt or injured, and doesn’t have COVID-19.

As to why WWE hasn’t used her, there’s no word on that, but she previously worked closely with Paul Heyman during her run on RAW, but Heyman is no longer running RAW’s creative side.