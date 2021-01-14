News On Why Sonny Kiss Has Been Off AEW TV

AEW star Sonny Kiss is currently injured. Tony Schiavone noted during last night’s AEW Dynamite Post-Show that Kiss has been out of action because he’s injured.

No details on the injury were provided but Schiavone said he’s seen Kiss in the training room and he’s been “banged up,” adding that Kiss has also been in the gym, but is just unable to perform right now.

Kiss has not wrestled since losing to Miro on the December 22 edition of AEW Dark. His last Dynamite match came on October 21, the loss to AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.