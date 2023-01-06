News on WWE Board Members Resigning, People in WWE Leaving Over Vince McMahon?

In response to WWE’s press release announcing Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors, two members had resigned as of today: Man Jit Singh and Ignace Lahoud.

Singh’s resignation is noteworthy because, he was the lead investigator on the internal investigation into Vince’s allegations earlier this year, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

On Thursday night, it was reported that people within WWE, across all departments, were shocked by the news of Vince’s planned comeback and potential sale of the company. As PWMania.com previously reported, everyone was surprised, except for the most inner circle.

Some WWE employees have expressed a desire to leave the company if Vince returns. It remains to be seen whether that will happen now that Vince is back on the Board, and no word on whether this means talents, other workers, or both.

Many WWE employees were in denial that Vince would return, despite the fact that WWE’s forward-looking statements from the previous six months stated that “through his beneficial ownership of a substantial majority of our Class B common stock, our controlling stockholder, Vincent K. McMahon could exercise ultimate control over our affairs, and his interests may conflict with the holders of our Class A common stock.”

Vince is now in complete control, and everyone in WWE is still processing this.

It was noted that many people are now wondering what the next step is because the company has not responded to their employees. That should be resolved this afternoon, as a “all hands on deck” meeting has been scheduled.

It’s no secret that company morale has risen in the months since Vince’s retirement in late July, and many people are now wondering what the future holds. There is undoubtedly a great deal of apprehension.

There are still potential lawsuits and government investigations. In response to a question about whether the lawsuits had been settled, PWInsider wrote, “Not at all. It means Vince isn’t concerning himself with that. He wants to be back involved, he’s back involved. He wasn’t waiting to make the move.”

