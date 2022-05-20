News On WWE Clash at the Castle Ticket Pre-sale, How Many Tickets Sold

WWE Clash at The Castle PLE is scheduled for September 3rd 2022 in Cardiff, Wales and will be the company’s first major stadium show in the United Kingdom since Summerslam 1992.

While there was an initial belief that the event would be an instant sellout, it ended up not being the case. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that over 30,000 tickets were sold during the pre-sale. Tickets went on sale to the general public today and the show is expected to be the largest gate in company history aside from the Wrestlemania events.

It’s believed that high ticket prices are to blame for the event not selling out instantly. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer explained WWE’s strategy:

“It’s the highest ever because they scaled it… So, the all-time record for WWE, which I believe is the first time that they were in AT&T Stadium where they legitimately drew 80,000 people. That was a $17 million gate. This one was scaled, at the current prices, for a $21 million gate with less seats available than were going to be available.

So, it would be much higher ticket prices than any Wrestlemania because they counted on the idea that it’s the first one and the demand was heavy, so they jacked up the prices real high. It’s weird because people would go in there, and they would try to get the cheapest ticket, and they were told it was £225, which is about $240-250. And then, they would turn it down. But then, later, other people were getting as low as… There are people who got in for £40 for upper deck seats, which is, you know, 50 bucks roughly, which isn’t that insane, but most people couldn’t even get those. Sometimes, you’d go in and people would get seats, you know, and then you would get seats in the same section that would be ridiculously different in prices because there were rapidly changing prices and everything. So, the gist here is, because people are just complaining about the ticket prices, and they were. It’s the most expensive ticket prices in the history of the company, that they were charging for this event.

The idea is that they figure the demand was so big that they would get them, and if it wasn’t, you go in there and you restructure the prices and then you get the people later for lower prices. So, it was like, the people who really wanted tickets and really wanted the front row and the real avid fans, and many of them bought tickets at a really, really expensive price today. I don’t know the number. Obviously, nowhere close to anything full or anything like that.”