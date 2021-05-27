News On WWE Corporate Meeting That Took Place This Week

WrestleVotes noted the following about a WWE corporate meeting that took place on Wednesday which involved WWE President Nick Khan:

For the “wHy eVeN tWeeT tHis tHeN” crowd… the point of the tweet was to mention that WWE held a “reassurance meeting” after many people got laid off and afterwards, current employees feel no more assured of anything. So that crowd can 1. Unfollow and 2. Stick to the newz sites. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 26, 2021

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com confirmed that there was a meeting and added that Vince McMahon was not present. Johnson also stated the following:

“The major announcement coming out of the meeting was that employees would be returning to their offices in Stamford, CT starting this July.”

The belief is that some departments will be going back to full-time while others will switch between at home and in-person.