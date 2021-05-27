News On WWE Corporate Meeting That Took Place This Week

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WrestleVotes noted the following about a WWE corporate meeting that took place on Wednesday which involved WWE President Nick Khan:

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com confirmed that there was a meeting and added that Vince McMahon was not present. Johnson also stated the following:

“The major announcement coming out of the meeting was that employees would be returning to their offices in Stamford, CT starting this July.”

The belief is that some departments will be going back to full-time while others will switch between at home and in-person.

