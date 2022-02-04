News On WWE Peacock Viewership

WWE has found an increase in viewership with Peacock as the main home of the WWE Network in the United States. The company believes they have out-performed on the streaming platform.

WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan revealed during Thursday’s Q4 2021 earnings call that several WWE events from 2021 saw a significant increase in viewership from what they did in 2019 on the WWE Network.

Viewership for Money In the Bank from July 2021 was up 25%, SummerSlam viewership from August was up more than 30%, viewership for Extreme Rules in September was up 20%, viewership for Crown Jewel in October was up 75%, and viewership for Survivor Series in November was up almost 25%.

Regarding 2021 events so far, it was noted that WWE Day 1 was one of the highest-viewed events in the history of the Peacock platform, and viewership for last Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble was up 45% from the 2020 Rumble. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon later noted that The Rumble this year was the most active WWE event on the Peacock app so far.

Khan touted how WWE has expanded their audience and viewership with the Peacock partnership, and later said WWE feels like they have out-performed on Peacock when it comes to advertising and subscription.