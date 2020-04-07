News On WWE Safety Measures For Upcoming TV Tapings

As previously noted, WWE is planning to tape more episodes of television this coming weekend.

PWInsider.com noted that for the upcoming WWE TV tapings, the company will change the ropes, turnbuckles, canvas and aprons after every match and do a complete sanitizing of the Performance Center. Mike Johnson also noted the following:

“They will bring in talents and have them all sequestered in one hotel that the company will take over, then tape all the material in waves to insure they follow CDC standards under the current environment.”