News on WWE SmackDown Ticket Sales Featuring John Cena’s WWE Return

WWE’s December 30th SmackDown event will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

This show will see John Cena return to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

WrestleTix reported that the show has sold 9,363 tickets, with 1,650 remaining. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 11,013.

It was noted that 1,279 tickets were sold in the three days following the announcement of Cena’s appearance. WWE is also adding new upper deck sections every few days as tickets are moving fast since the Cena announcement.