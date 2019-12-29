News On WWE Tag-Team Possibly Breaking Up

On this week’s Smackdown, it was teased that Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are going to split up. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the angle and brought up how the team was originally going to split up earlier this year:

“It feels again like they’re starting to breakup between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose which, if that happens I feel very sorry for Sonya Deville because I can just see just disappearing after the program’s over.”

“They were gonna do it [the breakup] before WrestleMania, but they dropped it.”