News On WWE’s Future Plans For Stadium Events In 2023 and Beyond

WWE has numerous stadium events scheduled for 2022 including Money in the Bank, Summerslam, and September’s unnamed show in Wales. It’s believed that WWE will be continuing to run more stadium events in 2023 with Andrew Zarian of F4WOnline noting the following:

“A source over at WWE mentioned that WWE intends to run more stadium shows moving forward in 2023. Just for reference 2022 has 8 stadium events. The goal is to make this the new norm. This is a Nick Khan approach when it comes to Premium Live Events.

The scalability of large stadiums is very beneficial when it comes to having live attendance over 15k. The event doesn’t have to be a sell-out of 50k+ but now you have room to do 20-35k shows more often leading to much higher revenue & higher level of excitement for the event.”