News Regarding AEW Debuting In The United Kingdom and California

During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW President Tony Khan commented on AEW’s plans to tour in the United Kingdom being delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Khan mentioned football stadium Craven Cottage in Fulham, West London as a possible location:

“I can’t announce exact dates but I will say for the first time I think I’ve ever said it officially. To give you guys a big scoop on it. I want to bring AEW to Craven Cottage, very much so. Craven Cottage is very special to me. We put a lot into the development, the redevelopment of the Riverside Stand and the new Craven Cottage with all of the new amenities and facilities and the beautiful additions I think would be the best home in England possible for AEW.”

Khan also talked about when AEW will debut in California:

“I think it’s likely that if things stay on track that Double Or Nothing could come back to Vegas next year. If Double Or Nothing comes out to Vegas next year, I’d like to bring AEW out to California while we’re there and try to make that possible. I can’t promise but if things go to plan, hopefully, next year around Double Or Nothing.”