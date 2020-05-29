News Regarding AEW Double or Nothing PPV Buys

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, early indications are that AEW Double or Nothing did the most PPV buys in company history despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Meltzer noted the following regarding the estimated numbers:

“Streaming numbers from B/R Live in the U.S. and FITE for international markets both ended up more than 10 percent up from the 2/29 Revolution show and may end up closer to 15 percent up, which was tracking to be the second highest number in company history, behind only the first Double or Nothing show, at about 100,000 to 110,000 buys.”

Meltzer added that if numbers for cable PPV buys hold up, this year’s DON could slightly surpass what last year’s DON did.

Meltzer speculated that a possible reason for the strong numbers was more people had to buy the PPV since they couldn’t watch in large groups. Also, there were fans that bought the PPV that had originally planned to attend the show live although some may have purchased the PPV regardless.

Cody Rhodes mentioned during his promo on AEW Dynamite that DON’s PPV buys had exceeded expectations. Tony Khan recently touted that DON was a “huge success” on Twitter: