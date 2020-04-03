News Regarding AEW Dynamite’s TV Production Status

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite took place at QT Marshall’s One Fall Power Factory gym in Norcross, Georgia near Atlanta. AEW had to leave Daily’s Place due to the “stay at home” order that was issued in Florida.

It looks like AEW might have to switch locations again because Georgia has issued a similar “stay at home” order.

Meltzer noted that AEW has a back-up plan if they are unable to air any live material for the next few weeks. AEW was reportedly able to tape a lot of content on both Tuesday and Wednesday so the company should have enough footage for Dynamite on April 8th and April 15th.

According to Meltzer, the Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager no holds barred match has already been taped for the 4/15 show.