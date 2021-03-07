News Regarding AEW Revolution Street Fight

Justin Barrasso of SI.com noted the following about tonight’s street fight with Sting and Darby Allin against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks:

“AEW Revolution note: The Team Taz-Darby Allin/Sting street fight was filmed ahead of time and is said to be a massive success. The match highlights Sting while ensuring he worked in as safe of an environment as possible; allowed Ricky Starks and Brian Cage to have some star-making moments; and gave Darby Allin – who had a chance to apply his film school background – more chances to be a daredevil. In this case, there is no denying that WWE’s loss is AEW’s gain. The failure to use the legendary Sting in a similar role, especially after proving in 2014 and ‘15 that he was still a legitimate attraction, is a considerable blunder for Vince McMahon.”