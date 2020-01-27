News Regarding Beth Phoenix Injury, MVP Addresses Royal Rumble Return

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed what caused Beth Phoenix to get busted open during the women’s Royal Rumble match. Here is what Meltzer said courtesy of RingsideNews.com:

“Beth Phoenix hit the back of her head on the post so that’s where all the blood was coming from the back of her head. She was bleeding tremendously and worked a lot of the time, but it’s not a serious injury.”

This is how Beth Phoenix cut her head open She smashed it on the ring post, you can hear it smack #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/bgYCtJ5dOT — Straight Edge Wrestling (@SEW_Podcast) January 27, 2020

