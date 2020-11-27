News Regarding Chyna and Dark Side Of The Ring

Producer Evan Husney issued the following statement to WrestlingInc.com about a rumored Dark Side of the Ring episode featuring Chyna:

“There are no plans for an episode about Chyna for the upcoming season of Dark Side of the Ring. At the start of pre-production earlier this year, we became aware of multiple projects that were currently in production about Chyna, and thus, we ultimately decided against pursuing this as a future subject.”

The site noted that there was a dispute between Chyna’s friend/former manager Anthony Anzaldo and Vice (the network that airs the series) over documentary footage that included him.