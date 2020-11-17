News Regarding Drew McIntyre’s Sword From WWE RAW

In an interview with Ryan Satin of FoxSports.com, Drew McIntyre commented the sword used during his WWE RAW entrance and mentioned that it actually belongs to Vince McMahon:

“I was just thinking what could be cool, but obviously he [Vince] likes to take it a little bit further and suddenly we had the sword, then we had the pyro and he was very hands-on with it. And I guess I’ll let the cat out of the bag, the sword that I had is actually Vince’s sword that was gifted to him by Stephanie and Hunter. I believe the conversation went, ‘We need a sword’, ‘We don’t have a sword sir’, ‘I have a sword’. And I heard that story and told him, ‘Of course you have a sword’.

I believe Hunter and Stephanie were in Scotland, and they got it legitimately from a sword manufacturer. I’m from Scotland, I’ve never seen the sword store, but they went out of their way to get a legitimate Scottish Claymore as a gift, and then suddenly I was walking by the ring with the big sword and Hunter was like, ‘Didn’t I get that for Vince?’ … ‘Yes you did’.”

Where did @DMcIntyreWWE get a sword for his entrance on #WWERaw? The answer will probably not surprise you!@ryansatin's interview with the NEW @WWE Champion drops this Thursday at 7e/4p on our social media platforms! 🔥⚔️🔥 pic.twitter.com/LwK8ofsMxV — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 17, 2020

