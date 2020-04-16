News Regarding Furloughed WWE Workers and Non-Compete Clauses

– According to sources, furloughed WWE employees received information packets.

It was explained that the furloughs were done because of the “current level of work available as a result of COVID-19” and the pandemic was referred to as “an unforeseen circumstance, akin to a natural disaster.”

The current furlough end date is July 1st, 2020 although that could change “given the current situation and ongoing uncertainties.”

– In regards to the released WWE stars having non-compete clauses, Fightful.com noted the following:

“Based on what we’ve heard, the WWE main roster got 90-day non-compete clauses, NXT got 30-day non competes.”