News Regarding “Hangman” Adam Page’s Status With AEW

In regards to Adam Page’s absence from AEW after losing his opportunity to compete for the world title and being attacked by The Elite last week, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following:

“For those wondering about Hangman Page, PWInsider.com is told that the plan was always for him to take time off for family time in advance of his first child being born.”

Page broke the news with an ultrasound photo back in June:

In other news regarding Page, Fightful.com noted that there were plans for Page to be a part of a Pabst Blue Ribbon commercial. Page had flown to St. Louis to film but he was pulled from the ad at the last minute by an AEW representative due to “additional clearances and agreements that were required.”