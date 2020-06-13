News Regarding Jeff Hardy – Sheamus Segment From WWE SmackDown

The Jeff Hardy and Sheamus “urine test” segment from this week’s WWE Smackdown was edited for the west coast feed. For those viewers, the segment cut away before Hardy threw the jar of urine into Sheamus’ face.

The segment was very similar to a 2006 “urine test” segment involving Shawn Michaels and Vince/Shane McMahon. Michaels even used the same “It’s better to be pissed off than pissed on” line before throwing urine into their faces.