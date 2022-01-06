News Regarding Jon Moxley’s Return To Wrestling From Rehab

As PWMnaia.com previously reported, Jon Moxley took a leave of absence from AEW in November to enter an impatient alcohol treatment program.

At Game Changer Wrestling’s latest event in Atlantic City, NJ, Homicide won a battle royal to earn a shot at Jon Moxley’s GCW title. The match is expected to take place at the January 23rd show in New York City but hasn’t officially been announced. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match…

“IF that match is taking place, there is no way Moxley’s first appearances won’t be on AEW television. So that would mean if Moxley is on that show, he is appearing on AEW and I can’t imagine Tony Khan would even let them announce the match officially before Moxley’s return.”

While Moxley did not appear on the first TBS edition of AEW Dynamite, Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net noted that Moxley’s return to AEW is said to be “imminent.”