News Regarding Matt Hardy Being Busted Open On AEW Dynamite

As seen on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy was said to be legitimately busted open by Sammy Guevara after Guevara threw a chair at Hardy’s face.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted the following about the situation:

“Sammy got a very stern talking to from a number of people who were very upset with this. Obviously he was not supposed to throw the chair at full-force into Matt Hardy’s head. I don’t know what happened. I guess he got excited, but that was brutal.” (quote courtesy of RingsideNews.com)

According to Fightful.com, Hardy needed 13 stitches to close up the cut.

Matt and his wife Reby commented on the segment:

Fuckin dumbass — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) August 6, 2020

A huge thank you to @DocSampson13 & the @AEWrestling medical team for quickly repairing the painful, gaping hole on my face. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/QCDbW6gKi6 — The #MULTIFARIOUS Matthew Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 6, 2020